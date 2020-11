I don't recall there being any rules for setting outbound caller ID based on the destination number within the 2Talk Web interface. You would most likely need to do this on your system before the call was processed. If you can do that, then that's probably all you need to do, provided all the numbers are associated with your 2Talk account. It is also possible to verify third-party numbers and use these for caller ID in 2Talk, at least when phones are registered directly. This can be done via the Website.