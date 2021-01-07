Hey peeps, I'm after a voip phone to use on Spark Wireless Broadband
here are my requirements
Desktop phone + Cordless + compatible with EHS wireless headset
Is there anything that'll tick all 3 boxes
Thanks in advance.
Jason
sbiddle: When did Spark allow 3rd party VoIP hardware on FWA?
My in-laws use Yealink devices on Skinny FWA - that uses the Spark network I think?
It runs on UDP port 50060 (to bypass NAT SIP ALG) with 2talk providing the termination.
Milutiche: Definitely with spark, just need a voip phone that is compatible, they only had 2 uniden mods in Stock, neither compatible with wireless headsets. The salesman said to try warehouse stationary
Gotcha. Then my guess is that you probably actually need PoTS phones to plug into the router's ATA, and the Unidens that Spark had in stock weren't 'VoIP phones'.