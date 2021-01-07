Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVoIPVoip Phone advice
Milutiche

164 posts

Master Geek


#280750 7-Jan-2021 21:00
Send private message

Hey peeps, I'm after a voip phone to use on Spark Wireless Broadband

 

here are my requirements

Desktop phone + Cordless + compatible with EHS wireless headset

 

Is there anything that'll tick all 3 boxes

 

 

 

Thanks in advance. 

 

 

 

Jason 

Create new topic
sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2632064 7-Jan-2021 21:16
Send private message

When did Spark allow 3rd party VoIP hardware on FWA?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
speed
271 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2632069 7-Jan-2021 21:21
Send private message

sbiddle: When did Spark allow 3rd party VoIP hardware on FWA?

 

My in-laws use Yealink devices on Skinny FWA - that uses the Spark network I think?

 

It runs on UDP port 50060 (to bypass NAT SIP ALG) with 2talk providing the termination.

 

 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2632074 7-Jan-2021 21:35
Send private message

Yes a 3rd party provider will work but I get the impression from the list that OP wants to use Spark.

I'm not aware of any VoIP phones any longer than include a desk + cordless. The only option that I've ever seen with that was a very old Mitel. It's just not something that there's is any point in becayse you'd have two phones if you wanted a desk + cordless.



Milutiche

164 posts

Master Geek


  #2632078 7-Jan-2021 21:43
Send private message

Definitely with spark, just need a voip phone that is compatible, they only had 2 uniden mods in Stock, neither compatible with wireless headsets. The salesman said to try warehouse stationary

speed
271 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2632079 7-Jan-2021 21:46
Send private message

Milutiche: Definitely with spark, just need a voip phone that is compatible, they only had 2 uniden mods in Stock, neither compatible with wireless headsets. The salesman said to try warehouse stationary

 

Gotcha. Then my guess is that you probably actually need PoTS phones to plug into the router's ATA, and the Unidens that Spark had in stock weren't 'VoIP phones'.

Milutiche

164 posts

Master Geek


  #2632089 7-Jan-2021 21:55
Send private message

Ohhh, my bad, can anyone change the title to be more accurate, I thought a phone that connected to a router was a VOIP phone.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2632092 7-Jan-2021 21:58
Send private message

You're just after a regular analogue phone, not a VoIP phone. The only options on cordless phones will typically be 2.5mm headset or Bluetooth.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 