Hi I have a gigaset A540 IP phone. I can reset the time showing on the display and the phone holds that time until around midnight and then drops back 2 hours. This means the time a message is received it shows it was received 2 hours earlier. I reset the number (as I have on many occasions), at 9.20 AM and at 10PM the time shown on the display was still correct but next morning the time was 2 hours different to actual time. I wonder if the location settings are for Australia EST rather than New Zealand time and if the settings are automatically updated at midnight. Can anyone help?