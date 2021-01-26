Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums VoIP Gigaset A540 time stamp
lemuzz

70 posts

Master Geek


#281040 26-Jan-2021 19:19
Hi I have a gigaset A540 IP phone. I can reset the time showing on the display and the phone holds that time until around midnight and then drops back 2 hours. This means the time a message is received it shows it was received 2 hours earlier. I reset the number (as I have on many occasions), at 9.20 AM and at 10PM the time shown on the display was still correct but next morning the time was 2 hours different to actual time. I wonder if the location settings are for Australia EST rather than New Zealand time and if the settings are automatically updated at midnight. Can anyone help?

Create new topic
Cody64
28 posts

Geek


  #2643204 27-Jan-2021 20:00
You can log in and check the settings from your web browser. It does sound like the time zone is incorrect and the time update is at midnight.

lemuzz

70 posts

Master Geek


  #2646774 4-Feb-2021 09:43
Yes I think this is correct. Any ideas how to fix that?

speed
271 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2646856 4-Feb-2021 10:23
It's a very old model with no updates for a long long time (longer than the last DST rules change for NZ?). I'd recommend blocking it's access to NTP so it can't update it's clock. Then it should retain the same time.

 

 



lemuzz

70 posts

Master Geek


#2646858 4-Feb-2021 10:25
Have now fixed it. I found it in the config settings.  

