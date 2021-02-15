Wondering if there is anything new on this frontier here in NZ?

I'm looking for a way to get a virtual phone number that can receive calls and SMS messages but do some intelligent routing (i.e. SMS to email, hunt group, etc...)

The issue largely stems from wanting to have a single mobile style number that can be given to customers for sales queries, but then if it's called it forwards to an individual team members mobile phone as well as handling inbound texts. We are trying to avoid paying for a dedicated mobile phone that is assigned to our sales rep and prevents them from having to carry a work phone and personal phone (which is what we have been doing).

Google Voice in the USA works great for this as you can forward the google voice number to another number and it allows inbound SMS messaging. If only that were an option here, it would be a perfect solution!