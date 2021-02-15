Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsVoIPVirtual Number with routing and incoming SMS (similar to Google Voice in the USA)?
spacedog

405 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281393 15-Feb-2021 18:15
Wondering if there is anything new on this frontier here in NZ?

 

I'm looking for a way to get a virtual phone number that can receive calls and SMS messages but do some intelligent routing (i.e. SMS to email, hunt group, etc...)

 

The issue largely stems from wanting to have a single mobile style number that can be given to customers for sales queries, but then if it's called it forwards to an individual team members mobile phone as well as handling inbound texts.  We are trying to avoid paying for a dedicated mobile phone that is assigned to our sales rep and prevents them from having to carry a work phone and personal phone (which is what we have been doing).

 

Google Voice in the USA works great for this as you can forward the google voice number to another number and it allows inbound SMS messaging.  If only that were an option here, it would be a perfect solution!

cisconz
cisconz
1300 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2657280 16-Feb-2021 08:38
2Talk let you do this.

 

 

Click to see full size




Hmmmm

spacedog

405 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2657409 16-Feb-2021 11:43
Which service are you using and how much is it?

cisconz
cisconz
1300 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2657534 16-Feb-2021 14:43
It is a standard service on their plans.




Hmmmm



spacedog

405 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2657797 16-Feb-2021 20:40
ok managed to get signed-up and get an 028 number, but I can't see any interface that looks like your screen shot? I have logged into their web portal and it has some similar options, but it doesn't look like yours and I can't seem to locate anything about SMS features.

 

Have tried texting my 028 number and nothing seems to have come in either?

 

Any suggestions @cisconz?

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6404 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2657799 16-Feb-2021 20:47
When you log in, are there four columns displayed as - Inbound calls, Outbound calls, Advanced and Preferences? If so, SMS services should be at the bottom of the Advanced column.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

spacedog

405 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2657800 16-Feb-2021 20:52
This is what my interface looks like via the web.  What the other poster showed looked an awful lot like some other kind of application? Is there desktop app or something else that I should be using?

 

 

 

speed
270 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2657803 16-Feb-2021 20:57
Can you see the word 'Advanced' in your screenshot?

Click on that.



spacedog

405 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2657846 16-Feb-2021 21:01
Yup, I did, and don't see anything SMS related in there?

 

speed
270 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2657889 16-Feb-2021 21:08
Right you are! I've got it on my account but I'm still on the old interface (it's at the bottom under Advanced like Stu said).

 

It looks like they haven't brought that functionality across into their new portal. Or at least nowhere I can see it.

 

You might like to try lodging a ticket asking to be converted across to the old interface. It definitely works in there.

 

 

