ATA constantly drops off network
#283887 17-Mar-2021 17:06
Not sure if this problem is due to the specific device, or is a network issue, but my ATA frequently requires power cycling to restore network connectivity.

 

It has happened with several SPA-series ATA's, and now with the brand-new HT801. My network monitor notifies me that ping is lost, and the webGUI is unavailable, no calls in or out.

 

It is EXTREMELY annoying. I bought a new HT801, as I suspected that it may have been something to do with buying cheap SPA's, but the problem persists.

 

ATA is connected to a WR-841 router, through a ubiquiti radio link to another WR-841, and then to an Inspire.net wireless internet connection. I have no idea whether there are router settings that might be affecting it, but the SPA on my end (second 841) works almost perfectly.

 

Happy to provide any additional info, but would like to rule out local causes before I return the ATA! Trouble is, there are many obscure settings on the ATA that I am not 100% familiar with, and I worry that I might be missing something :)

  #2676253 17-Mar-2021 18:47
No obscure SIP settings in an ATA should cause it to loose connectivity at the IP level (ie stop responding to pings) across the local LAN.

 

I'd lay my money on it being a bad port on the router, a suspect patch cable, a dodgy router firmware (that's where I'd really put my money ;), a problem with the L2 bridge or any one of the other links in the chain between the device and your monitoring source.

 

What you need to do is to test further when it's in a state of failure. Eg can you ping it from a laptop with a statically configured IP connected via wired ethernet into a SWITCH port on the same router as the ATA when it's failing? How about if you move the ATA to another port? How about if you connect the laptop directly to the ATA with a patch lead or through a known-good switch? (etc etc etc).

 

Focus on the IP-level pings and see at which point in the chain they are being dropped.

 

 

