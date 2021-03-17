Not sure if this problem is due to the specific device, or is a network issue, but my ATA frequently requires power cycling to restore network connectivity.

It has happened with several SPA-series ATA's, and now with the brand-new HT801. My network monitor notifies me that ping is lost, and the webGUI is unavailable, no calls in or out.

It is EXTREMELY annoying. I bought a new HT801, as I suspected that it may have been something to do with buying cheap SPA's, but the problem persists.

ATA is connected to a WR-841 router, through a ubiquiti radio link to another WR-841, and then to an Inspire.net wireless internet connection. I have no idea whether there are router settings that might be affecting it, but the SPA on my end (second 841) works almost perfectly.

Happy to provide any additional info, but would like to rule out local causes before I return the ATA! Trouble is, there are many obscure settings on the ATA that I am not 100% familiar with, and I worry that I might be missing something :)