Hi guys

I have a small issue that I would like some advice on.

So that the wife can have a landline it would appear that Vodafone require us to use a Vodafone Ultra Hub Plus to provide the service using VOIP?

I also run a website with access to various services through the same router at the moment. Unfortunately the Vodafone Ultra Hub Plus uses port 80 for something and I can't port forward it? I guess its to access the router webpage?

Compounding the issues is the fact that LetsEncrypt needs to use port 80 on the FQDN to create/renew certificates. My website also doesn't answer to a http request; only https which isn't really a problem for me but I'm sure no one else can find me now 😞.

So... If I were to put another router between the modem and the Ultra Hub could I then port forward on that router to port 80 on my webserver so that I can renew my certificates and have my website work properly? Will the Vodafone VOIP still work through an intermediate router?

Alternatively the Modem seems to have a spare port on it, could I make use of that somehow as it would appear that that works too - Vodafone had me swap some stuff around when they were troubleshooting something and it seemed to work OK when that was being done.

I could just randomly try a whole lot of different options but thought I would ask first as I'm sure others have run into similar issues at some stage?

Steve