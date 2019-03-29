I've got a neighbour's Everis E2007N here that had a borked install. After a clean install of 32bit 1809 the following drivers are listed as missing (audio's the only thing not working from a user perspective). Going around in circles a bit on Google searching for IDs, they are:
Multimedia Controller
PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_22B8&CC_0480
PCI Data Acquisition and Signal Processing Controller
PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_22DC&CC_1180
PCI Encryption/Decryption Controller
PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_2298&CC_1080
Unknown Device
ACPI\VEN_INT&DEV_33D5
Unknown Device
ACPI\VEN_8086&DEV_22A8
Any hints on where to look?