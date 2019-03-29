My daughter has the same laptop (model E2007R ??), and i have backed up the drivers using the instructions found at

https://www.thewindowsclub.com/backup-restore-drivers-windows-10

the total size for all the 34 drivers is almost 400MB.

If you are in Auckland, you can PM me to arrange a time, and copy them to a USB.

Or, I can attempt to upload to your dropbox or similar.

I have not tested the drivers to ensure they work!!