Drivers for Warehouse Everis laptops?


390 posts

Ultimate Geek


#248530 29-Mar-2019 16:48
I've got a neighbour's Everis E2007N here that had a borked install. After a clean install of 32bit 1809 the following drivers are listed as missing (audio's the only thing not working from a user perspective). Going around in circles a bit on Google searching for IDs, they are:

 

Multimedia Controller
PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_22B8&CC_0480

 

PCI Data Acquisition and Signal Processing Controller
PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_22DC&CC_1180

 

PCI Encryption/Decryption Controller
PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_2298&CC_1080

 

Unknown Device
ACPI\VEN_INT&DEV_33D5

 

Unknown Device
ACPI\VEN_8086&DEV_22A8

 

 

 

Any hints on where to look?

 1 | 2
4103 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2207195 29-Mar-2019 17:52
Is there a particular reason you installed 32Bit?

 

I can only find x64 drivers for the couple I looked up, which may be the issue here.




390 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2207257 29-Mar-2019 18:50
Was debating 64bit but it came with 32bit (very low spec Braswell Atom with 2GB RAM and 28GB eMMC), I recommended they run Neverware but they are familiar with Windows.

 
 
 
 


4103 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2207279 29-Mar-2019 19:40
rhy7s: Was debating 64bit but it came with 32bit (very low spec Braswell Atom with 2GB RAM and 28GB eMMC), I recommended they run Neverware but they are familiar with Windows.

 

Worth doing a few rounds of Windows Update btw..  All but one of those devices are ven_8086 which is Intel, so those drivers are very likely to be WHQL and thus available via Microsoft.




390 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2207395 29-Mar-2019 22:58
Many rounds of Windows Update haven't shown up anything new. The Intel Driver & Support Assistant says it's all up to date. Looking for updates from device manager with or without uninstalling the devices first haven't yielded any joy. Was pointed at this Intel platform device driver pack from Lenovo but hasn't made any changes for better or worse.

4103 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2207416 30-Mar-2019 08:16
Might be time to try x64 

 

 

 

 




390 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2207418 30-Mar-2019 08:28
Yeah, I was having a go last night but it drops straight out of the 64 bit installer and back to booting from the internal drive. I might try cloning a sysprepped image to it instead today.

gzt

11353 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2207419 30-Mar-2019 08:28
Is restoring (or opening) the oem image and extracting the drivers an option?

Tried this: https://pci-ids.ucw.cz ? Can lead to a compatible device if you're lucky.

 
 
 
 


gzt

11353 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2207425 30-Mar-2019 08:38
rhy7s:

Many rounds of Windows Update haven't shown up anything new. The Intel Driver & Support Assistant says it's all up to date. Looking for updates from device manager with or without uninstalling the devices first haven't yielded any joy. Was pointed at this Intel platform device driver pack from Lenovo but hasn't made any changes for better or worse.



Taking the first I'd on you list as an example, did you extract and install that one specifically using the device manager driver update tab? Is that device showing working now in device manager?

331 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2207496 30-Mar-2019 10:51
My daughter has the same laptop (model E2007R ??), and i have backed up the drivers using the instructions found at

 

https://www.thewindowsclub.com/backup-restore-drivers-windows-10

 

the total size for all the 34 drivers is almost 400MB.

 

If you are in Auckland, you can PM me to arrange a time, and copy them to a USB.

 

Or, I can attempt to upload to your dropbox or similar.

 

I have not tested the drivers to ensure they work!!



390 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2207537 30-Mar-2019 11:28
Thanks, would greatly appreciate it. I'm a fair way north of Auckland but if you could upload them somewhere would be good, e.g. https://send.firefox.com/

3068 posts

Uber Geek


  #2207615 30-Mar-2019 12:41
https://www.sendgb.com works very well. You just need an email address for the recipient to be sent a link to the download.




331 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2208078 31-Mar-2019 10:36
Ive uploaded to Firefox Send, but without an account, its limited to just a single download or 1 day before expiring. 152MB Zipped.

 

If it doesn't work, or the file expires before ou get it, ill create an account and see if i can increase the number of downloads or time.

 

https://send.firefox.com/download/e468b91235bc9570/#sP7rEAGtC5SgwHcm2ghE-Q

 

 

 

 



390 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2208115 31-Mar-2019 12:37
Re: 64 bit, have tried a few past releases of the Windows 10 installer as well as PE environments plus 64 bit Ubuntu variants and Linux utility distros and all fail to boot.

 

rhy7s: Yeah, I was having a go last night but it drops straight out of the 64 bit installer and back to booting from the internal drive. I might try cloning a sysprepped image to it instead today.

331 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2208119 31-Mar-2019 12:42
Did you manage to get the drivers i sent? If not ill do it again, no problem.

 

I you got the drivers OK, any luck?



390 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2208123 31-Mar-2019 13:08
Hiamie:

 

Did you manage to get the drivers i sent? If not ill do it again, no problem.

 

I you got the drivers OK, any luck?

 

 

Thanks, I'd sent you a PM, looks like it got clicked or expired prior to my getting there, if you could send a link via PM would be great.

 1 | 2
