Microsoft Windows Violation of Microsoft Services agreement
#250854 28-May-2019 14:46
I have been using a company provided email address for the past 4 years. It has a company Microsoft outlook 365 account.

 

Last year, my email was hacked and the address was used to send out spam, not long after, I received a message from Microsoft to say my Microsoft account was closed due to a serious violation of the Microsoft services agreement. This action prevents me from using Skype.

 

I am now in the process of leaving the company I work for and they will close down my company email address next month.

 

I have had a new email address (...outlook.co.nz) set up and I have purchased an outlook 365 12 month subscription. I then contacted Microsoft by email to see if my Microsoft account can be unblocked so that I can use Skype. They have advised me that the account will remain blocked and that my outlook 365 subscription will not be able to be renewed next year. 

 

Does this mean that in 12 months time, I will have an email account that stops working? That will mean another major job in creating a new email address and 100's of new email logins and changes to databases.

 

Can anyone please advise me if there is a way to manage this situation.

 

 

 

 

  #2247161 28-May-2019 15:13
Im confused.

 

So you have two O365 accounts ? One thats locked and one thats not ?

 

If you have purchased the accounts at different times, then MS have no way of associating them together, so cant say they wont renew it, unless you used all the same details to sign up and it raised a massive red flag in their system. (And in that case Id be asking WTF did you do)

 

 




  #2247165 28-May-2019 15:22
Please re-write your question to make it more clear, i think you are talking about 3 seperate email accounts but is not at all clear from your statement. Work account personal account 1 and personal account 2 is this correct? Like I say I think you need to make it clearer for us to provide decent answers.

 
 
 
 


  #2247177 28-May-2019 15:34
Thanks for the answer XPD.

 

One of the O365 accounts is in the name of the company I am leaving, so it is their company account.

 

My new outlook email has its own O365 account which is in my name, it is a week old, I paid for it online using a credit card.

 

The recent email I have received from Microsoft regarding my new O365 account says "for any subscriptions associated with the account, Microsoft will immediately cease charging the credit card on file for recurring charges".

 

I assume they have associated me by my out going company email address and my new personal email address. All my files, documents and mail use Microsoft products, if I no longer have a 0365 account in 12 months time, will I have to move from Microsoft to another platform and what impact will that have on all my files etc. 

  #2247178 28-May-2019 15:39
Oh ok, I *think* I see what the confusion is.......... no, theyre just saying that you went from a "free" Outlook.co.nz account to a paid O365 account, and that if you had made any payments on the free account for anything, that they will no longer be charged against the credit card used, as they will be covered by the O365 subscription. At least thats how I read what youve posted..... so theyre not linking you to the company account at all.

 

 




  #2247225 28-May-2019 15:50
I can't see why/how they could associate the old work and new private accounts.

 

Has your new private account been hacked?

 

 

 

EDIT: Googling for "Microsoft disabled access to the account due to a serious violation of the Microsoft Services Agreement" - it doesnt seem all that uncommon - but something will have triggered it.




  #2247236 28-May-2019 16:07
trying to make sense of this as well.. but..

 

perhaps its something to do with him emailing them about his old account (from his new) and they've associated the two. 

 

Pretty harsh if they've banned you for life if because of an account compromise. 

  #2247241 28-May-2019 16:17
You are on to it, they have associated the two accounts because I have been too open with them, thinking I have done nothing wrong. They refuse to tell me what this violation is. I am assuming that if they won't renew my O365 subscription, that my new Outlook email will stop working as I will need a their domain for it to work.

 
 
 
 


  #2247244 28-May-2019 16:25
I have done searches on this MS violation thing, it would seem to be quite common. In their last email to me, they said they will have no further communication with me. I am feeling somewhat violated by them and I think the law requires that they disclose what this violation is.

  #2247339 28-May-2019 19:23
Are you willing to post their email here, with your details removed obviously.

 

 




#2247554 29-May-2019 09:44
Thanks for taking an interest in this, here is a copy of email exchange, working up from the bottom:

 

Hi ,

 

We evaluated your appeal and verified your account was properly closed for a serious violation of the Microsoft Services Agreement https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/servicesagreement/default.aspx#3_codeOfConduct .

 

Pursuant to our terms, we cannot reactivate your account, nor provide details as to why it was closed. 

 

This represents Microsoft’s final communication regarding this account.

 

Harris

 

Microsoft Online Safety

 

--- Original Message ---
From : "Paul "
Sent : Sunday, May 26, 2019 1:02:40 AM UTC
To : "Microsoft Online Safety"
Subject : RE: SRX1472421178ID - Microsoft Services Account reset: I am unable to login to Skype

 

Harris, can you please advise what this serious violation is and can I appeal.

 

From: Microsoft Online Safety <MOSAF.MREA.WW.00.EN.CVG.MNL.AU.T01.SPT.SD.WB@css.one.microsoft.com>
Sent: Sunday, 26 May 2019 12:25 PM
To: paul****@outlook.co.nz
Subject: RE: SRX1472421178ID - Microsoft Services Account reset: I am unable to login to Skype

 

Hi,

 

Microsoft disabled access to the account due to a serious violation of the Microsoft Services Agreement https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/servicesagreement/default.aspx#3_codeOfConduct .

 

As stated in the Microsoft Services Agreement, you will no longer be able to access any Services that require a Microsoft account.

 

For any subscriptions associated with the account, Microsoft will immediately cease charging the credit card on file for recurring charges.

 

Harris

 

Microsoft Online Safety

 

--- Original Message ---
From : "Paul*****outlook.co.nz 
Sent : Saturday, May 25, 2019 1:59:33 AM UTC
To : "Microsoft Online Safety"
Subject : RE: SRX1472421178ID - Microsoft Services Account reset: I am unable to login to Skype

 

Hi Harris

 

I have logged into my skype account on my laptop – paul.***** – and the message below comes up.

 

Something went wrong

 

There is a problem with your Microsoft account. To fix this, sign in to account.live.com from a browser.

 

 

 

I had a Microsoft account using email login 747rai*****@gmail.com but it stopped working. I then set up a new Microsoft account using email login paul****@****finance.co.nz but that got hacked and I was shut out by Microsoft.

 

 

 

I have logged into account.live.com today and the following message comes up

 

 

 

Your account has been locked

 

We've detected some activity that violates our Microsoft Services Agreement and have locked your account.

 

Unlocking your account

 

To unlock your account, you'll need some additional assistance. Navigate to "aka.ms/compliancelock"and we'll get you to the right place.

 

I have gone to the compliance link and submitted a request to have my Microsoft account unlocked

 

Your request has been submitted.
Your support ticket number: 1472720520

 

 

 

However, the last time I tried that, I was declined and advised that my ass***finance email had been used to send out spam. That email address has been hacked twice in the past. I was not the one who sent out spam, I am a senior manager for a reserve bank registered financial organisation

 

I have another skype account on my mobile phone – paul*******, it was also using the ass****finance email address but I have changed it today to paul****@outlook.com. This has not made any difference with regard to trying to open up the other skype account.

 

 

 

From: Microsoft Online Safety <MOSAF.MREA.WW.00.EN.CVG.MNL.AU.T01.SPT.SD.WB@css.one.microsoft.com>
Sent: Saturday, 25 May 2019 9:45 AM
To: paul.****outlook.co.nz
Subject: RE: SRX1472421178ID - Microsoft Services Account reset: I am unable to login to Skype

 

Hi ,

 

We reviewed the Skype ID provided and do not see anything wrong with the account. 

 

Please check your account today to see if you are still unable to obtain access.  If you are still experiencing blockage, you may have another account name or email address. 

 

If you need further assistance with Skype, please visit https://support.skype.com.

 

Kindly,

 

 

 

Harris

 

Microsoft Online Safety

 

 

  #2573273 24-Sep-2020 09:59
@Invessi Hi there, I also have this problem too.Microsoft locked my email because of suspicious activity. All I did was I had accidentally accessed my email using a VPN.

 

Just wondering, did you manage to get your email address back? 5 months ago, I submitted my details to their  "aka.ms/compliancelock" and have not heard back from them... I have been a loyal Microsoft customer for over 10 years 

