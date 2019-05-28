I have been using a company provided email address for the past 4 years. It has a company Microsoft outlook 365 account.

Last year, my email was hacked and the address was used to send out spam, not long after, I received a message from Microsoft to say my Microsoft account was closed due to a serious violation of the Microsoft services agreement. This action prevents me from using Skype.

I am now in the process of leaving the company I work for and they will close down my company email address next month.

I have had a new email address (...outlook.co.nz) set up and I have purchased an outlook 365 12 month subscription. I then contacted Microsoft by email to see if my Microsoft account can be unblocked so that I can use Skype. They have advised me that the account will remain blocked and that my outlook 365 subscription will not be able to be renewed next year.

Does this mean that in 12 months time, I will have an email account that stops working? That will mean another major job in creating a new email address and 100's of new email logins and changes to databases.

Can anyone please advise me if there is a way to manage this situation.