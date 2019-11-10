Windows 10 updates around 5 November appear to have broken FTP communications.

I have several Dahua IP security cameras that send motion triggered pictures via FTP to a central computer on the same LAN.

I have been using FileZilla server for a year or more. On 5 Nov all I was getting were empty folders and no image files.

I have performed various tests with FileZilla, WingFTP and Windows IIS FTP... all gave the same issue... empty folders.

Firewall was opened for the appropriate app and for an FTP port.

Today I installed Windows 8.1 in a dual boot partition and FTP is working again with FileZilla server.

I am looking forward to Microsoft fixing FTP in Windows 10.