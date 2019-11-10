Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Windows 10 FTP not working with FileZilla


#260100 10-Nov-2019 19:14
Windows 10 updates around 5 November appear to have broken FTP communications.

 

I have several Dahua IP security cameras that send motion triggered pictures via FTP to a central computer on the same LAN.

 

I have been using FileZilla server for a year or more. On 5 Nov all I was getting were empty folders and no image files.

 

I have performed various tests with FileZilla, WingFTP and Windows IIS FTP... all gave the same issue... empty folders.

 

Firewall was opened for the appropriate app and for an FTP port.

 

Today I installed Windows 8.1 in a dual boot partition and FTP is working again with FileZilla server.

 

I am looking forward to Microsoft fixing FTP in Windows 10.




Gordy

  #2351279 10-Nov-2019 20:31
Why not just use something like iSpy (https://www.ispyconnect.com/) instead?

 

FTP is an old way of doing it. There are so many decent DVR applications around now.




  #2351289 10-Nov-2019 21:03
michaelmurfy:

 

Why not just use something like iSpy (https://www.ispyconnect.com/) instead?

 

FTP is an old way of doing it. There are so many decent DVR applications around now.

 

 

I am using the cameras to make motion snapshot decisions, thus minimising network data traffic.

 

I just had a quick look at iSpy and it appears to continuously stream data in order to make snapshot decisions within iSpy.

 

I have tried getting the NAS/NFS system to work in the cameras.... no success yet.

 

 

 

 




  #2352249 12-Nov-2019 13:41
I could never get Ispy Connect to watch a specific area properly - would always trigger with cloud shadows and plant movement.

 

 

 

The camera's inbuilt area definition and sensitivity were better, and like the OP, was easier to FTP the triggered image files to a server, and minimise Wifi drop-outs and congestion.

 

Troubleshooting FTP, I use command line - ftp localhost, put and get commands, etc

 

 




  #2359386 22-Nov-2019 17:04
Just a follow up on my Filezilla FTP problem with Win10Pro where empty folders were created with no IP camera snapshot images appeared.

 

Ten days ago I set up Win8.1 on my dual boot computer to handle my IP camera FTP image capture.

 

Today I booted up Win10Pro, updated 1903 and 1909. FTP with Filezilla is working again.

 

Mystery fixed some how!

 

 




  #2501729 9-Jun-2020 20:34
After another recent Windows 10 update I had again lost my Filezilla FTP LAN IP camera storage.

 

After much reading and testing it has come down to KISS....

 

Just setup Win 10 Firewall allowed App and Inbound FTP with defaults - apart from changing port 21 to some other port number.

 

The problem I created was that because I was just doing LAN FTP I kept setting Firewall Profile parameters to Private.

 

In the end I left the Firewall Filezilla App and Inbound FTP Profile as setup defaults - a mix of Domain, Public and Private.

 

My IP cameras are now storing images by FTP on my LAN connected computer again.

 

An FTP setup mystery solved - even if I do not understand the Firewall Profile relationships.

 

 

 

 

 

 




