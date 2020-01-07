Hi All,

I would like to see if there is a simple / easy process to populate data from 2 workbooks, so that i can Upload a CSV file into our ERP system.

First Workbook : contains 600 products with (contract Prices)

Second Workbook : contains 70+ customer account numbers

Now, i Need a simple way to create a 3rd Workbook where i have all the Products from 1st Workbook towards each customers from 2nd workbook.

3rd Workbook will have columns : Customer Account No. | Product | Price

On Windows 10 - Office 365

Thanks in advance...