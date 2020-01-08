Im looking for something for Windows 10 to keep my installation of Jellyfin server running - it has a tendency to crash every few days without any real reason. For some reason I cant get the advanced setup which allows it to run as as service to work correctly - it'll setup fine, run for a while then lock you out of the user login.

Ive tried a few programs that seem to have been around for a while but none seem to run all that well on Win10. I think most of the ones I have tried have had no active development in like forever. Ive looked at a few from here but didnt find any that really just worked the way I want. CRP just didnt run, ProcessAlive kept losing its settings every reboot (although it did work other than losing the settings), ReStartMe just threw up errors constantly, Srvman didnt seem to recognize the program was running and kept putting it into a stop/start loop.

Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated!