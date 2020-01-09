Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMicrosoft WindowsIs this legal?


# 262190 9-Jan-2020 13:51
Spotted this wording on a well-known computer supply web site - clearly the O/S is being sold as a stand-alone with just a "hint" at being available for retail-supplied new computer builds:

 

Windows 10 OEM is a full version of the operating system not an upgrade. The OEM operating system is not supported by Microsoft. To acquire Windows software with support provided by Microsoft please see our full package "Retail" product. Microsoft recommends all files and programs be backed-up prior to installation.

 

Windows 10 OEM is intended for pre-installation on a new PC and cannot be transferred to another computer once installed. Product ships in a white envelope.

 

 

  # 2389061 9-Jan-2020 14:13
As far as I'm aware, it's fine. If you're building your own PC then you are the OEM, and are able to install an OEM copy of Windows onto your own PC.

 

Someone will undoubtedly correct me if I'm wrong :)

  # 2389066 9-Jan-2020 14:23
From memory you could buy OEM Windows licenses like that but usually had to be along with a piece of hardware, then the license was considered to be tied to that hardware. E.G if you bought it with a motherboard and later upgraded the motherboard you would need a new license.

 
 
 
 


  # 2389074 9-Jan-2020 14:50
Ah, yes, that does ring a bell now that you mention it!

