I week ago Windows 10 updated itself to a new version, which took about 45 minutes. Among other problems it totally broke sound on my system completely (just keeps insisting speakers aren't plugged in), and so I rolled it back to the previous build (as I have done before), which fixed all the issues.

Previously when I have rolled back it Windows has been smart enough to know that the build I question didn't work, and to not try installing an update until a new build is available.

Now, every time I restart my machine it decides to install the same broken update, which I have to wait around 45-55 minutes for with multiple machine reboots, and then I have to roll it back to the previous build again so that Windows actually works.

I am now on my eighth update/rollback cycle for the same broken version of Windows in eight days. Which is becoming incredibly annoying.

Is there anyway to stop the insanity of Windows continually reinstalling the same broken update over, and over, and over?