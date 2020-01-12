Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsI Seem to be stuck in Windows 10 Update Hell


2648 posts

Uber Geek


# 262240 12-Jan-2020 09:02
Send private message quote this post

I week ago Windows 10 updated itself to a new version, which took about 45 minutes. Among other problems it totally broke sound on my system completely (just keeps insisting speakers aren't plugged in), and so I rolled it back to the previous build (as I have done before), which fixed all the issues.

 

Previously when I have rolled back it Windows has been smart enough to know that the build I question didn't work, and to not try installing an update until a new build is available.

 

Now, every time I restart my machine it decides to install the same broken update, which I have to wait around 45-55 minutes for with multiple machine reboots, and then I have to roll it back to the previous build again so that Windows actually works.

 

I am now on my eighth update/rollback cycle for the same broken version of Windows in eight days. Which is becoming incredibly annoying.

 

Is there anyway to stop the insanity of Windows continually reinstalling the same broken update over, and over, and over?

Create new topic
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2390479 12-Jan-2020 09:09
Send private message quote this post

what build of Windows 10 do you have installed?

 

did you look for updated sound drivers after the feature update?

1067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2390480 12-Jan-2020 09:10
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

At the very least, you can pause your updates for 7 days.

 

Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.

 

 

  • You can also try to see what is available under Advanced options.
  • You can also disable the Windows Update service for now. Note, that this is not a recommended long term solution.
  • You can also try to delete the contents of C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution\Download & have your PC re-download the updates.

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 
 
 
 


28527 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2390491 12-Jan-2020 10:11
Send private message quote this post

As already mentioned above have you checked for updates audio and video drivers? My pick would be this being a very likely candidate for the issue rather than the update being "broken".

 

Remember drivers are completely separate from Windows updates and typically don't auto update themselves. You just need to click on "update driver" from device manager.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.