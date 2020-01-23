Hi everyone

I've just picked up an old blank PC from my wife's work. I haven't regularly used my own laptop probably in 6 or 7 years as it got too old and slow. I use Windows machines for work every day.

I've checked the computer and it's Windows 10 compatible so I've just forked out the $250 for a Windows 10 licence on a USB drive which I intend installing tonight.

I know I'll have to get some anti-virus/firewall type software (or is the Windows one ok, or the free McAfee one I can get from Spark?). As long as this computer works, it fits my requirements. We'll primarily just use it for things that are easier done or can only be done on a computer rather than our ios devices. It won't be used for video editing or any heavy gaming (although I'm sure my kids will want to play minecraft on it).

I have an office 365 subscription, primarily for the storage space it gave me with onedrive. I understand the computer has a 500GB HDD and I have well less than that in the cloud.

What else do I need to worry about? It's been a while since I've needed to worry about maintaining my own computer....

Also, what's the best way to wipe my old computer's hard drive? An axe?

Thanks in advance.

Robin