my pc has had random shut downs, i fixed 2, but this one defeats me.
no overheating issues.
Operating System
Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
CPU
Intel Core i7 4770 @ 3.40GHz 36 °C
Haswell 22nm Technology
RAM
32.0GB Dual-Channel DDR3 @ 665MHz (9-9-9-24)
Motherboard
Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. H87M-D3H (SOCKET 0) 29 °C
Graphics
C27F591 (1920x1080@72Hz)
Intel HD Graphics 4600 (Gigabyte)
8192MB ATI Radeon RX 580 Series (Unknown) 31 °C
CrossFire Disabled
Storage
894GB KINGSTON SA400S37 960G (SATA-2 (SSD)) 38 °C
2794GB Western Digital WDC WD3003FZEX-00Z4SA0 (SATA ) 34 °C
596GB Western Digital WDC WD6400AAKS-00A7B0 (SATA ) 31 °C
298GB Western Digital WDC WD3200AAKS-61L9A0 (SATA ) 31 °C
Optical Drives
No optical disk drives detected
Audio
SADES Diablo
My pc shut down for no reason , windows logs say error and this
- <Event xmlns=" http://schemas.microsoft.com/win/2004/08/events/event">
- <System>
<Provider Name="EventLog" />
<EventID Qualifiers="32768">6008</EventID>
<Level>2</Level>
<Task>0</Task>
<Keywords>0x80000000000000</Keywords>
<TimeCreated SystemTime="2020-02-02T09:59:20.222039100Z" />
<EventRecordID>11546</EventRecordID>
<Channel>System</Channel>
<Computer>DESKTOP-6BVD211</Computer>
<Security />
</System>
- <EventData>
<Data>10:18:06 PM</Data>
<Data>2/2/2020</Data>
<Data />
<Data />
<Data>7211</Data>
<Data />
<Data />
<Binary>E407020000000200160012000600FC00E407020000000200090012000600FC00600900003C000000010000006009000001000000B00400000100000002000000</Binary>
</EventData>
</Event>
can anyone explain what to look for with this