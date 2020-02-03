Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsPC random shutdown: help with this issue please


165 posts

Master Geek


# 265651 3-Feb-2020 20:43
Send private message quote this post

my pc has had random shut downs, i fixed 2, but this one defeats me.

 

no overheating issues.

 

 

 

Operating System
 Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
CPU
 Intel Core i7 4770 @ 3.40GHz 36 °C
 Haswell 22nm Technology
RAM
 32.0GB Dual-Channel DDR3 @ 665MHz (9-9-9-24)
Motherboard
 Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. H87M-D3H (SOCKET 0) 29 °C
Graphics
 C27F591 (1920x1080@72Hz)
 Intel HD Graphics 4600 (Gigabyte)
 8192MB ATI Radeon RX 580 Series (Unknown) 31 °C
 CrossFire Disabled
Storage
 894GB KINGSTON SA400S37 960G (SATA-2 (SSD)) 38 °C
 2794GB Western Digital WDC WD3003FZEX-00Z4SA0 (SATA ) 34 °C
 596GB Western Digital WDC WD6400AAKS-00A7B0 (SATA ) 31 °C
 298GB Western Digital WDC WD3200AAKS-61L9A0 (SATA ) 31 °C
Optical Drives
 No optical disk drives detected
Audio
 SADES Diablo

 

My pc shut down for no reason , windows logs say error and this

- <Event xmlns=" http://schemas.microsoft.com/win/2004/08/events/event">
- <System>
<Provider Name="EventLog" />
<EventID Qualifiers="32768">6008</EventID>
<Level>2</Level>
<Task>0</Task>
<Keywords>0x80000000000000</Keywords>
<TimeCreated SystemTime="2020-02-02T09:59:20.222039100Z" />
<EventRecordID>11546</EventRecordID>
<Channel>System</Channel>
<Computer>DESKTOP-6BVD211</Computer>
<Security />
</System>
- <EventData>
<Data>10:18:06 PM</Data>
<Data>‎2/‎2/‎2020</Data>
<Data />
<Data />
<Data>7211</Data>
<Data />
<Data />
<Binary>E407020000000200160012000600FC00E407020000000200090012000600FC00600900003C000000010000006009000001000000B00400000100000002000000</Binary>
</EventData>
</Event>

can anyone explain what to look for with this

 

 

Create new topic
5264 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Microsoft

  # 2412094 3-Feb-2020 20:56
Send private message quote this post

What were the fixes for the other 2 problems?

Is your HDD OK? CHKDSK /F

Have you tried reinstalling?

Has it happened from the start, or just new recently? If yes, what changed?

BDFL - Memuneh
65429 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2412100 3-Feb-2020 21:06
Send private message quote this post

All drivers updated? Windows updated as needed?




Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

Create new topic

Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.