If its OEM then no - there are technical ways of doing it but its essentially sold with that computer like Windows OEM versions are.

If its retail then yes - quick way to find out.

if it is retail be aware that there are sometimes limited activations.

Doesn't mean it wont work but you used have to call a MS number to verify new install. My experience pre 2016 office versions I used if I reinstalled or altered my pc 5 times a message would pop up to call the MS number and verify the install (at the time it was automated with no waiting in line etc - press 1 to confirm type of thing).

Secondary issue is that it may be digitally assigned/registered to a MS account so may not be easy to transfer. Other GZers may have more knowledge about this.