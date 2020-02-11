Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows


#265796 11-Feb-2020 15:32
The title says it all. Messenger often stops working in windows 10.  At the same time it will work on Chrome.  I have had this happen before & then days / weeks later come right again.

 

Anyone having the same problem or a cure ? 




  #2416247 11-Feb-2020 15:37
Do you mean Facebook messenger and what browser does it stop working in?



  #2416251 11-Feb-2020 15:50
Linux:

 

Do you mean Facebook messenger and what browser does it stop working in?

 

 

Yes Facebook Messenger & Windows 10 Edge browser. 




