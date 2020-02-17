How awful for you. Condolences.

As for the above, it will only work if Bitlocker isn't turned on.

My advice would be to see if the phone can be repaired, and so long as you can get into the phone, the MS Authenticator App should work.

But, yeah, take it to a PC shop, see if they can't get in. Not sure if Microsoft can reset his PIN (assuming it was an online account, and not a local PC one).