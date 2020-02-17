Hi guys, I would love some help.
My husband was killed in a crash two weeks ago, and I'm devastated.
I'm trying to pick up the pieces, and would like to get all his data/pictures.
His Samsung A70 was partially destroyed in the crash, and his Win10 PC is pin-locked. I don't know the pin, and it requires a microsoft authenticator app to reset. I don't have access to his email.
Do you have any suggestions about how I might get his PC unlocked? Or a store who would do it? I'd prefer to get into his PC so I can use his Chrome store and (PLEASE, PLEASE!) use his password store to get into his email.
Any recommendations about phone repair places also gratefully received.
Thanks in advance.