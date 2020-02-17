Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
My late husband's PC is pin-locked and I can't get in


#267902 17-Feb-2020 13:55
Hi guys, I would love some help.

 

 

 

My husband was killed in a crash two weeks ago, and I'm devastated.

 

 

 

I'm trying to pick up the pieces, and would like to get all his data/pictures.

 

 

 

His Samsung A70 was partially destroyed in the crash, and his Win10 PC is pin-locked. I don't know the pin, and it requires a microsoft authenticator app to reset. I don't have access to his email.

 

 

 

Do you have any suggestions about how I might get his PC unlocked? Or a store who would do it? I'd prefer to get into his PC so I can use his Chrome store and (PLEASE, PLEASE!) use his password store to get into his email.

 

 

 

Any recommendations about phone repair places also gratefully received.

 

 

 

Thanks in advance.

  #2422447 17-Feb-2020 14:34
Hi,

 

My sincere condolences. My suggestion is to take the PC into a computer shop and they should be able to plug the hard drive into another PC and copy files off.

 

Nick.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz

 

  #2422452 17-Feb-2020 14:45
How awful for you. Condolences.

 

 

 

As for the above, it will only work if Bitlocker isn't turned on.

 

My advice would be to see if the phone can be repaired, and so long as you can get into the phone, the MS Authenticator App should work.

 

But, yeah, take it to a PC shop, see if they can't get in. Not sure if Microsoft can reset his PIN (assuming it was an online account, and not a local PC one).

 
 
 
 


  #2422453 17-Feb-2020 14:48
I am sorry to read this. The suggestion above is good - providing the Windows 10 storage is not encrypted with Windows Bitlocker.

 

Also, it won't give you access to his browser - only files.

 

Even though the PC is using a PIN you can still try login using a password if know it - on the login screen you can click the icons below the name to switch between PIN and password login.

 

An alternative is using a boot disc to manually create a new Administrator on this machine, then use this to change the account type. You can see the instructions here.




Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

  #2422454 17-Feb-2020 14:49
Unfortunately this is not the sort of question that can be answered on a public forum. While your situation may warrant breaking into your Husbands PC posting how to do it would most likely break the forum rules (didn't check) and could potentially assist someone with illegal activities.

 

 

 

The Best option is to seek professional help from a local PC repair shop.

 

Best of luck.

  #2422470 17-Feb-2020 14:54
Hi, I'm sorry for your loss. I'll try to help you out on this job, free of charge.

Where are you? If you're close-ish to me, I'll do the job in person. If not, I'll send you the tools (USB drive) to do it yourself. It's not a difficult task, 10mins max.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

  #2422498 17-Feb-2020 15:12
As per above, I'm happy to help if you are in the vicinity, I'm located in Kapiti.

 

*edit* in another thread OP says they are in the Waikato, but that's a decade ago so could be out of date.




Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

