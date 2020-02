I am trying to find answers to a couple of questions about the File History feature of Windows 10 … also trying to convince a number of (mainly senior) users to at least use this basic backup service if nothing else.

1: When setting the time for "Daily" file backups, at what time of the day is this actually carried out?

2: Are the backups incremental, or a new file altogether?

3: Is an individual file backup triggered by some sort of scan to see if a file is altered?

Thanks.