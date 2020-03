I've got a Prime B450-Plus motherboard, with an M2 SSD 240GB installed. Using Windows 10.

As I'm running out of disk space I want to add another drive. However, my motherboard only seems to have one M2 slot. It does support PCIe drives, but I can't seem to find them anywhere in NZ? So that leaves me to only SATA?

Also, I would like to make my C-Drive a striped volume, but that doesn't seem to be supported for boot drives? So that would leave me with an additional volume?