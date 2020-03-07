My work issued a Surface Pro for me to use a while ago and I've been using it OK on the WiFi at home with a few other dongles along the way to get the job done, but I think I'd get better performance with network activities if I used it over Ethernet instead.

The Surface only has a single USB port for this, so I'll need an adaptor (which is readily available).

My concern with doing that though is it may require software or drivers to be installed.

I have an admin account so I can install drivers and software on this PC, but policies say I can't and I'm not about to be playing with that.

If it does require drivers I can't use it, and I don't want to bother with doing a return if I can hopefully find out an answer in advance.

So question: Does anyone know if this adaptor will work with a Surface Pro 5 running Windows 10 without the need for additional installs, including through Windows update? As it's a corporate device we manage it centrally, so Windows automatic updates are disabled.

Thanks in advance!

Note: In the Microsoft Windows forum because it's more about the OS and software so don't think it would suit being in networking or tablets. Feel free to move if need be.

Edit: Updated title to better reflect question.