For some years now I have been using System Mechanic (subscription renewal due shortly), before that AVG Tune-Up.  All I am looking for is software that will reliably maintain Windows in a healthy state on my home PCs.  Any recommendations welcomed.




Windows does a pretty good job of this itself these days imo.

I've never used any such software and never had a problem.




