Kia ora tātou

So I've managed to set my profile for my Microsoft profile to te reo Māori. Unfortunately my reo is poor and so I'm finding it difficult to navigate. The question is, how do I change it to English? There was a post in here from 2018, but none of the instructions match what I can see, and they refer to English-language screens. All of my screens/menus/options are in te reo. How do I change back?

Ngā mihi

C.