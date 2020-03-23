https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bliss_(image)

The fascinating story behind the default Win XP wallpaper. Charles O'Rear a former National Geographic photographer took the photo on a large format camera & made something like $100,000 for the image. The article includes a large Bliss image, & two other photos showing what the hill looked like several years on. It is wine country & all the vines had been ripped out due to a disease affecting grape vines.

If you want a nice genuine retro Windows wallpaper this is an excellent copy.