Sounds like it's not very reliable is it? try running a test with memtest: https://www.memtest86.com/download.htm

If errors - Replace your RAM, take one stick out and confirm which one it is.

If no errors check the event log or use bluescreenview: https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/blue_screen_view.html and see if it lists anything at the same day/time you have the issue.

If nothing is listed try running a chkdsk /f in a administrative cmd.

If no errors - try opening a administrative cmd and running a sfc /scannow command.