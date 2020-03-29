Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsUndoing things done by phone scammers


438 posts

Ultimate Geek


#268628 29-Mar-2020 13:18
Send private message quote this post

Hi All 

 

Can anyone point me in the right direction on what virus malware scans etc etc to run if one has allowed scammers access to their computer, my mother is freaking out as she did just this. I have run a trend micro house call scan and a malware bytes, they haven't found anything which is good I guess, but is there any further steps I should do? 

 

Mum mentioned that a whole lot of text went across the screen, I am assuming she saw a script or some thing run or it could have been a cmd command in order to scare her in to giving them money. 

 

Can anyone advise the best way or tool to remove Rootkits?

Create new topic
3688 posts

Uber Geek


  #2449457 29-Mar-2020 13:25
Send private message quote this post

They run shyte to mask what is going on. Jump on youtube.

 

The first thing you do is LOCK YOUR BANK ACCTS. Call them. NOW

 

They keylog using the remote tools and capture your bank details. Chances are it may already be too late.



438 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2449459 29-Mar-2020 13:30
Send private message quote this post

Bank has been called 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.