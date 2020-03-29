Hi All

Can anyone point me in the right direction on what virus malware scans etc etc to run if one has allowed scammers access to their computer, my mother is freaking out as she did just this. I have run a trend micro house call scan and a malware bytes, they haven't found anything which is good I guess, but is there any further steps I should do?

Mum mentioned that a whole lot of text went across the screen, I am assuming she saw a script or some thing run or it could have been a cmd command in order to scare her in to giving them money.

Can anyone advise the best way or tool to remove Rootkits?