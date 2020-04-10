Hey team,

With the lockdown, I have some spare time to look into things that 'aren't right' but not important, aka they annoy me when I see them haha

The large multi site company I work for supplies the main office computer, which runs Server 2012. It auto logs into the store user, on a domain.

Why it runs Server I couldn't tell you, it isn't a server.

But one of my 3 stores I look after doesn't show the desktop background, just black. And it always bothers me. It used to work.

Google says go to ease of access, but it isn't available for the user. (main store user limited access). When I log into an admin account the background is there.

Any ideas?

(For the record, I am doing this remotely from home)