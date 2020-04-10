Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows Windows not showing background for user - Limited access


#269844 10-Apr-2020 17:46
Hey team,

 

With the lockdown, I have some spare time to look into things that 'aren't right' but not important, aka they annoy me when I see them haha

 

 

 

The large multi site company I work for supplies the main office computer, which runs Server 2012. It auto logs into the store user, on a domain.

 

Why it runs Server I couldn't tell you, it isn't a server. 

 

But one of my 3 stores I look after doesn't show the desktop background, just black. And it always bothers me. It used to work.

 

 

 

Google says go to ease of access, but it isn't available for the user. (main store user limited access). When I log into an admin account the background is there.

 

Any ideas?

 

(For the record, I am doing this remotely from home)




If you have to run heating in winter, you don’t own enough computers.

  #2459044 10-Apr-2020 17:49
Now its just tormenting me, 

 

I just had a pop up for admin user/pass on the store user account (where it greys everything else out) and the darn background was showing there :O




If you have to run heating in winter, you don’t own enough computers.

  #2459045 10-Apr-2020 17:49
RDP clients use to have a setting to disable backgrounds to help on low speed connections.

 
 
 
 




  #2459049 10-Apr-2020 17:54
djtOtago:

 

RDP clients use to have a setting to disable backgrounds to help on low speed connections.

 

 

Its not RDP. Its an account on a physical computer. Sorry should have been more specific considering server is involved

 

The computer's OS is Windows Server 2012.

 

And only affecting the one store out of 3




If you have to run heating in winter, you don’t own enough computers.

