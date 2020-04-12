My i5 desktop has packed up 7 years old it cost $881 then!

I would like to replace it after lock down it used to run just fine with 8gb ram Windows 10.

What should I be thinking of getting its just used in the garage a 2nd computer for browsing etc bit of word processing.

Would probably fit an SSD and would like to add further drives for storage. My main PC is a Toshiba i7 laptop with 16gb ram which is plenty fast enough for my needs which is also getting a bit tired with a broken hinge for the monitor and the keyboard is also playing up the webcam is gone its 4 years old. Which will also need renewing! At some time in the future.

So unsure of what to get i7 or i9 what is Ryzen is that a better processor?