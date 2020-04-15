Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows: Can't connect to my samba Share from Windows 10 box


#269934 15-Apr-2020 16:52
Hi have a share on a Linux box (Fedora 31):  "\\192.168.1.51\Scanned"

 

My HP printer can scan to this share and so I can confirm that I know it is working (no authentication is required).

 

From my Windows machine I can ping the Linux box (192.168.1.51). However I cannot browse to or map to the share. When I run the troubleshooter I get told "file and print sharing resource (192.168.1.51) is online but isn't responding to connection attempts".

 

I have installed "SMB 1.0/CIFS Client" and enabled "Insecure Logons" in the group policy.

 

I am at a losss as what else to try.

  #2462074 15-Apr-2020 17:24
SMB v1 is gone burger for Windows! I didn't think you could even install the client on 1709 either?

 

Just set your Linux server to use v2 or above and all will be good.

 

Edit: ....just checked, in my smb.conf i have 

min protocol = SMB2
set under the [global] tag.

  #2462077 15-Apr-2020 17:26
SMBv1 was disabled in samba in late 2019 (forget the verison #) so if you've done any updates on your linux box then it is not gonna work there either.
Browsing to shares is also disabled in SMBv2 and up

