Hi have a share on a Linux box (Fedora 31): "\\192.168.1.51\Scanned"

My HP printer can scan to this share and so I can confirm that I know it is working (no authentication is required).

From my Windows machine I can ping the Linux box (192.168.1.51). However I cannot browse to or map to the share. When I run the troubleshooter I get told "file and print sharing resource (192.168.1.51) is online but isn't responding to connection attempts".

I have installed "SMB 1.0/CIFS Client" and enabled "Insecure Logons" in the group policy.



I am at a losss as what else to try.