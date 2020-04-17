Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsStrange display issue windows Asus laptop


4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#269954 17-Apr-2020 09:11
Send private message quote this post

Hi 

 

Having issues with the display on my Asus Zenbook laptop White bar/panel covering about 1/5 across the display that gradually turns black the longer the screen is powered up

 

Have tried reseting laptop but no luck.

 

Create new topic
662 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2463933 17-Apr-2020 09:33
Send private message quote this post

Take it apart and reseat the monitor connector. 

Even if you're relatively unfamiliar with taking apart components, this is a cinch in 99% of laptops. 
Once you unscrew the bottom panel, it will be very obvious where the monitor connector plugs unto the motherboard and they even usually have a wee pull tab to help you. 

15825 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2464029 17-Apr-2020 10:05
Send private message quote this post

Be VERY careful, slow and gentle once you get the panels off. Sometimes there are cables that you don't initially see and you can rip them out. You can usually reseat them but it's fiddly.

 
 
 
 




4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2464036 17-Apr-2020 10:15
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the replies and confirming its a hardware/panel issue rather than some software or driver issue.

 

Laptop is still under warranty so will try and get it sorted that way, Hopefully can be done online rather than have to wait till after the lockdown.

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.