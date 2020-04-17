Hi
Having issues with the display on my Asus Zenbook laptop White bar/panel covering about 1/5 across the display that gradually turns black the longer the screen is powered up
Have tried reseting laptop but no luck.
Take it apart and reseat the monitor connector.
Even if you're relatively unfamiliar with taking apart components, this is a cinch in 99% of laptops.
Once you unscrew the bottom panel, it will be very obvious where the monitor connector plugs unto the motherboard and they even usually have a wee pull tab to help you.
Be VERY careful, slow and gentle once you get the panels off. Sometimes there are cables that you don't initially see and you can rip them out. You can usually reseat them but it's fiddly.
Thanks for the replies and confirming its a hardware/panel issue rather than some software or driver issue.
Laptop is still under warranty so will try and get it sorted that way, Hopefully can be done online rather than have to wait till after the lockdown.