Hi, 

 

Wife has a new laptop and we are debating if we should stay on Windows 10s or simply move off to Windows 10 Home (as per the option we have).  Me, personally probably would migrate off it... but thats me... not the mrs who will use this as her main laptop (I have a macbook).  

 

Windows 10 S (where nobody really knows what the S means)

 

- Shall I stay or should I go (remembering if I choose to go.... it wont roll back to S if I change my mind). 

 

Pros and Cons?

 

Con at the moment for her is feeling a bit dictated by MS Edge... she likes Chrome. 

 

Shes not very much into installing many apps.... just the standard things people use. Its a home and study laptop (where home would be photos, social media etc). 

 

 

 

 

You have to use bing and Microsoft Edge. Yea nah.

 

 

 

 

Security
Speed
Simplicity
S.....

 
 
 
 


If all she's doing is web based apps then she should stay on S mode, It's going to be more reliable & safer due to the restrictions.
Is it on the old edge or new edge? The new edge is chromium based so it's pretty much Chrome and can use Chrome extensions.

Edge is great now, it's my main browser and it performs WAY better than the others I've used in recent times.  But I'd move off S to Home for sure.

