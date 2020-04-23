Hi,

Wife has a new laptop and we are debating if we should stay on Windows 10s or simply move off to Windows 10 Home (as per the option we have). Me, personally probably would migrate off it... but thats me... not the mrs who will use this as her main laptop (I have a macbook).

Windows 10 S (where nobody really knows what the S means)

- Shall I stay or should I go (remembering if I choose to go.... it wont roll back to S if I change my mind).

Pros and Cons?

Con at the moment for her is feeling a bit dictated by MS Edge... she likes Chrome.

Shes not very much into installing many apps.... just the standard things people use. Its a home and study laptop (where home would be photos, social media etc).