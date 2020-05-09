Machine is an HP Elitedesk 800 G1 USDT. Intel Haswell i5-4570s, Q87 Chipset

I've installed a Samsung EVO 750 250Gb SSD and attempting to install Win10 Fresh from a known working USB media and when I get to the Langauge Selection Screen the mouse and keyboard have died.

I've tried booting with Win10 PE USB and the same thing happens.

Older HP hardware than this I've never had any issues with installing Win10.

Surely a learned gz'er has run into this issue before and has a clever work around. I'd imagine is has something to do with slip streaming drivers into the Win10 USB media - but before i go to the effort of that I'm hoping someone may have an easier fix?