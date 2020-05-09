Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Win10 USB Install - USB keyboard and mouse stop working?


#270430 9-May-2020 16:05
Machine is an HP Elitedesk 800 G1 USDT. Intel Haswell i5-4570s, Q87 Chipset

 

I've installed a Samsung EVO 750 250Gb SSD and attempting to install Win10 Fresh from a known working USB media and when I get to the Langauge Selection Screen the mouse and keyboard have died.

 

I've tried booting with Win10 PE USB and the same thing happens.

 

Older HP hardware than this I've never had any issues with installing Win10.

 

Surely a learned gz'er has run into this issue before and has a clever work around. I'd imagine is has something to do with slip streaming drivers into the Win10 USB media - but before i go to the effort of that I'm hoping someone may have an easier fix?

  #2479812 9-May-2020 16:22
I remember this issue with installing on some more modern HP machines when we would downgrade them to windows 7 pro.

 

Try putting the USB key, keyboard and mouse into USB2 sockets to see if it will progress.

 

Alternatively slipstream the USB3 drivers into the installer and see if that helps.

 

 

 

John 




  #2479813 9-May-2020 16:24
I would say the input freezing is a side effect of the system freezing rather than the problem. You haven’t needed to slipstream USB drivers for Windows installs since XP.

 

 

 

Have you performed a reset of the bios?

 
 
 
 


  #2479819 9-May-2020 16:49
Andib:

 

You haven’t needed to slipstream USB drivers for Windows installs since XP.

 

 

Total bollocks.




