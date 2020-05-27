Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#271801 27-May-2020 10:42
I need to get a copy of a Windows 7 Starter ISO but can't for the life of me find one...

 

Download page from MS directs you to enter your product key first which I do, but it gives me an error (I believe this is because it won't accept OEM keys?)

 

I have a netbook with a new HDD so don't have a restore option.

 

Anyone know where I can source a legitimate copy? Have my own OEM key/factory SLIC/SLP

 

Mucked around for hours configuring ei.cfg on a Home Premium edition but won't give Starter as an option during install or during install it will error stating "key not valid for this edition etc"

 

 

  #2492649 27-May-2020 11:05
Is your key for Win 7 Starter or Start with SP1? I believe they're not interchangeable

 

I can provide an iso. 



  #2492660 27-May-2020 11:19
I see, maybe that was the issue I was having. I had SP1 ISO's that I was trying to configure.

 

COA Label just states Windows 7 Starter SNPC OA

 

If you could link me your ISO that would be massively appreciated 

