I need to get a copy of a Windows 7 Starter ISO but can't for the life of me find one...

Download page from MS directs you to enter your product key first which I do, but it gives me an error (I believe this is because it won't accept OEM keys?)

I have a netbook with a new HDD so don't have a restore option.

Anyone know where I can source a legitimate copy? Have my own OEM key/factory SLIC/SLP

Mucked around for hours configuring ei.cfg on a Home Premium edition but won't give Starter as an option during install or during install it will error stating "key not valid for this edition etc"