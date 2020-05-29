Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to find files on an attached camera? W10


#271858 29-May-2020 16:58
Connected the camera and it's installed the driver.

 

How do you find the file path to the camera?

 

I can't find My Computer to get there.

Hammered
  #2494499 29-May-2020 17:44
A couple of name changes with things in Windows 10, if you're not used to it. You should see "This PC" in File Explorer. Holding down the Windows key and hitting the 'e' key on your keyboard will open File Explorer.




  #2494547 29-May-2020 17:49
Ok, got File Explorer open. Now what?

 
 
 
 


  #2494549 29-May-2020 17:52
Look for "My Computer" 

 

or a drive letter / description of the camera.

 

 

 

(sometimes, - unplugging the Camera, and plugging it back in, while you have File Explorer open - can help you spot its drive letter 'pop up' )

  #2494551 29-May-2020 17:56
Its called this pc on windows10 on the menu on the left of file explorer



  #2494554 29-May-2020 18:00
Yup, found 'This Pc' and it shows the computer's C: drive and a flash drive I have plugged in as D: and nothing more. I've unplugged the camera and plugged it back in. It plays a little tune while doing that.

  #2494556 29-May-2020 18:12
What model of camera? Some cameras required you to set a "file transfer" mode on the camera. 





