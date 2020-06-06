gordonisnz:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows NEW win10 PC running slow


#272029 6-Jun-2020 11:14
Ive got a small problem with a NEW Pc - running WIN 10. 
WINDOWS 10 Home - Version 10.0.17763 Build 17763

 

Ive bought a new PC and it it going REALLY slow..  Last night, i was down to 10 Mbps using https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/troubleshoot/broadband-speed/ in my browser

 

THOUGH if i use the speed-test app., I was running at 60-70 Mbps. This app was running on the SAME screen (at different times - Minutes after the 1st test) 

 

Spark modem HG659b - though I hadnt had this problem on my old PC. & all my other things using wifi are fast (ipad / monbile phone / smart TV - netflix).

 

Is there anything i can check, to see what may be causing the slow-down ?

 

Using the website now - 11:10 AM saturday, https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/troubleshoot/broadband-speed/  - Im running at 34 MBps  - My mobile phone is running at a similar speed 37 MBPS now.

 

 

 

PS - even if i change screens (check settings) that do not use internet - it sometimes takes 5-10 minutes to see the new screen.

  #2499470 6-Jun-2020 11:19
why is your version of windows so old?

 

i would start with updating that and you might get some better drivers

  #2499486 6-Jun-2020 11:26
Define slow

What is slow?

Your internet is slow?

Is it slow on other devices too?

 
 
 
 


  #2499488 6-Jun-2020 11:31
As advised W10 17763 is old, released in October 2018.

 

Are you testing through a cable or WiFi?

 

What are the specs of the PC?

 

What else is running at the same time as you are testing?

 

PC may be downloading huge updates in the background?



  #2499530 6-Jun-2020 11:39
Ive checked for updates & rebooted (several times).. But my version/build number is not changing. 

 

 

 

Is there something im missing ? (I guess we can press a button & get the latest version ? )

 

 

 

 

EDIT:Found: Feature update to Windows 10, version 1909

 

 

 

Downloading 

  #2499531 6-Jun-2020 11:40
gordonisnz:

 

Ive checked for updates & rebooted (several times).. But my version/build number is not changing. 

 

 

 

Is there something im missing ? (I guess we can press a button & get the latest version ? )

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Use the update now option: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows10

