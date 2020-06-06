gordonisnz:

Ive got a small problem with a NEW Pc - running WIN 10.

WINDOWS 10 Home - Version 10.0.17763 Build 17763

Ive bought a new PC and it it going REALLY slow.. Last night, i was down to 10 Mbps using https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/troubleshoot/broadband-speed/ in my browser

THOUGH if i use the speed-test app., I was running at 60-70 Mbps. This app was running on the SAME screen (at different times - Minutes after the 1st test)

Spark modem HG659b - though I hadnt had this problem on my old PC. & all my other things using wifi are fast (ipad / monbile phone / smart TV - netflix).

Is there anything i can check, to see what may be causing the slow-down ?

Using the website now - 11:10 AM saturday, https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/troubleshoot/broadband-speed/ - Im running at 34 MBps - My mobile phone is running at a similar speed 37 MBPS now.

PS - even if i change screens (check settings) that do not use internet - it sometimes takes 5-10 minutes to see the new screen.