Hi.

Ive had recent WIn10 problems (new PC but going REAL slow).. Ive upgraded (in another thread) and all seems OK.

OTHER THREAD: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=45&topicid=272029 - Ive done the upgrades & now my WIn10 is fast

HOWEVER today (monday morning) i find that i can not use my work laptop to PROJECT to the large WIN10 screen.

Ive read this website - https://www.isumsoft.com/windows-10/enable-ability-to-project-to-this-pc-in-windows-10.html nd both the options presented are unavailable to me.

1) i donut have a GROUP POLICY - not found

2) Editing the registry key/..

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Connect

I can find my MICROSOFT/WINDOWS pathh.. But i dont have a CONNECT option.

Is there a way to allow a laptop to project to this win10 PC ?