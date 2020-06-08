Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows
Projecting to this PC - option DISABLED


#272067 8-Jun-2020 12:17
Hi.

 

 

 

Ive had recent WIn10 problems (new PC but going REAL slow)..  Ive upgraded (in another thread) and all seems OK.

 

 

 

OTHER THREAD: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=45&topicid=272029  - Ive done the upgrades & now my WIn10 is fast

 

 

 

 

 

HOWEVER today (monday morning) i find that i can not use my work laptop to PROJECT to the large WIN10 screen.

 

 

 

Ive read this website -   https://www.isumsoft.com/windows-10/enable-ability-to-project-to-this-pc-in-windows-10.html   nd both the options presented are unavailable to me. 

 

 

 

1) i donut have a GROUP POLICY - not found

 

2) Editing the registry key/..  

 

 

 

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Connect

 

 

 

I can find my MICROSOFT/WINDOWS pathh.. But i dont have a CONNECT option.

 

 

 

Is there a way to allow a laptop to project to this win10 PC ? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2500516 8-Jun-2020 12:25
Usually dual screen issues come down to the drivers.  Ensure you laptop has the latest video drivers.

 

 




