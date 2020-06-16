I see a recent article on Engadget.com detailing yet more woes with Windows 10 updates. This time, its not apparently causing loss of personal data, or bricked devices, but .... printing issues (including in some case - print to PDF)

https://www.engadget.com/microsofts-windows-10-updates-printer-bugs-000112943.html

A current network issue at our work which has seen me trying to connect and successfully print to various network printers in the office has reminded me of a printing problem which has persisted for at least 20 years - clogged print manager with old files sent to print which cannot be deleted ("cancel") or "restarted".

Aside from wondering if now is an even better time to encourage management to dump MS and move the whole office to Linux, I ask why MS can't resolve bugs like this which seemingly date back to Win 95 or at least XP and persist to this date.