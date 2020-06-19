Both computers are on the same network.
Something easy please that let's me choose the files to transfer.
Does your new computer have an easy transfer app?
USB memory stick or external hard drive and swap between each computer.
Use a remote desktop app like Anydesk on each computer.
External hard drive is easiest. Resilio Sync is also fairly easy to ste up and transfers across your LAN, wired or wireless, but most networks are a lot slower than even USB2.