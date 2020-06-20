I can't find a good explanation of why Settings shows different things on two Windows machines: one with my account information on top, another without. Is there a setting (Privacy?) somewhere that controls this?
Exhibit A:
Exhibit B:
is it because one is signed in with a Microsoft account and the other isnt, ie using a local account?
all mine look like the bottom one as i only use local accounts.