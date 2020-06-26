I'm having trouble locating the missing menu in Chrome on my Windows 10 laptop.

I click on the hamburger and all I get is a blank box; well, near-blank - I can see (and select) 'Exit' at the very top, but the rest of the box has no menu options that can be selected (so it's not just text is not visible).

Looks like this:

I've removed Chrome, including deleting all the profile information on the PC; rebooted before re-installing. The problem remains; and it was still there even when I hadn't logged in and before Chrome had downloaded all my plugins. The menu's also not there when I'm in an incognito window.

I've searched for advice on this, but can't find anyone reporting or providing assistance on this specific problem (more about the hambuger missing).

Can anyone advise what the problem could be or what I can do to fix it?

Also, is there any way to force Chrome to update, without being able to access the menu? I have the yellow !, but of couse can't select the update!

Thanks for any ideas.