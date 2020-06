I just found a blue circle icon in my Win 10 taskbar after the latest update.



It turned out to be Microsoft Cortana, so I clicked on it to check it out only to discover that it's only function is to announce that it doesn't work! Naturally I went to uninstall this (literally) useless software but I can't. Not only that, it had granted itself microphone and background apps permissions, but for what purpose?



Anyone connected to Microsoft know what is going on here?