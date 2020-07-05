Ok, i managed to confuse myself reading this back, I'll use the excuse its the school holidays and the kids generously bought the lurgy home with them

Currently my daughter plays minecraft on a computer under my microsoft account (its registered to me), but i am in the process of setting her up her own Microsoft account on another computer, am i able to set it so that she can access my minecraft on her computer without having to buy another licence.

I have set up her computer with her microsoft account and she now has Roblox and the other apps she wants tied to her username, but i can't figure how to give her access to minecraft (short of buying another licence) which is on my Microsoft account

Clear as mud?