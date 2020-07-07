Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1 post

Wannabe Geek


#272635 7-Jul-2020 10:08
Hi, 

 

It seems that Microsoft are NOT issuing valid NZ GST invoices for MS Office 365 for business subscriptions renewed online at least.  We received an emailed invoice but NOT a NZ GST compliant invoice from Microsoft after renewing a number of 365 subscriptions online via paying by a credit card.

 

IR have confirmed that the inovice received is not a valid GST invoice, so we cannot claim the GST component on the invoice.  This also raises the question about the validitity of Microsoft collecting GST if they are not issuing valid invoices.  IR declined to discuss that!

 

Now, how does one find and contact the appropriate part of Microsoft NZ to resolve this issue and get a valid NZ GST Tax invoice so that the GST paid can be legally claimed.

 

And of course, what is the issue with the invoice received?  It is missing the words "Tax Invoice", which is the first of a number of items IRD say that every tax invoice is required show to be a Tax Invoice.  See https://www.ird.govt.nz/gst/tax-invoices-for-gst/how-tax-invoices-for-gst-work

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hmm, what to write...
1140 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2518408 7-Jul-2020 10:32
just claim it anyway...everyone else does.

 

this has been a problem with MS forever




Matthew

199 posts

Master Geek


  #2518421 7-Jul-2020 11:02
I used to have one of those rubber stamps with 'tax invoice'on it for situations like that.

 
 
 
 


Hmm, what to write...
1140 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2518425 7-Jul-2020 11:05
When I cared I would edit the PDF...then I gave up and decided I wasn't ripping anyone off...




Matthew

199 posts

Master Geek


  #2518426 7-Jul-2020 11:07
Seriously though, if they are charging GST, and you ask for a tax invoice, they are obliged to produce one. If they don't, I would expect that the IRD should chase them up. Or is it fraud? If so, report them to the police.

Hmm, what to write...
1140 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2518427 7-Jul-2020 11:09
traderstu:

 

Seriously though, if they are charging GST, and you ask for a tax invoice, they are obliged to produce one. If they don't, I would expect that the IRD should chase them up. Or is it fraud? If so, report them to the police.

 

 

They probably still have invoice generating software in "Alpha" :) 




Matthew

mdf

2592 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2518439 7-Jul-2020 11:38
The rules for remote digital services are totally different to normal GST. If you are subscribing for business purposes (and you give Microsoft your GST number), all Office 365 subscriptions are zero rated (i.e. no GST is charged) so there is nothing to claim.

 

https://www.ird.govt.nz/gst/gst-for-overseas-businesses/supplying-remote-services-into-new-zealand

 

 

Hmm, what to write...
1140 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2518441 7-Jul-2020 11:42
Still, in theory anyway, you need the invoice to claim it as an expense 

 

 




Matthew

 
 
 
 


303 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2518447 7-Jul-2020 12:05
mdooher:

 

Still, in theory anyway, you need the invoice to claim it as an expense 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You don't need a GST invoice for this, just a normal one. 

 

For business to business sales from Microsoft, they don't need to provide a GST invoice because it is zero-rated and there should be no GST on the sale - provided you have given them your GST number. I understand this was to make it easier for overseas businesses to comply with the remote services GST rules

