Hi,

It seems that Microsoft are NOT issuing valid NZ GST invoices for MS Office 365 for business subscriptions renewed online at least. We received an emailed invoice but NOT a NZ GST compliant invoice from Microsoft after renewing a number of 365 subscriptions online via paying by a credit card.

IR have confirmed that the inovice received is not a valid GST invoice, so we cannot claim the GST component on the invoice. This also raises the question about the validitity of Microsoft collecting GST if they are not issuing valid invoices. IR declined to discuss that!

Now, how does one find and contact the appropriate part of Microsoft NZ to resolve this issue and get a valid NZ GST Tax invoice so that the GST paid can be legally claimed.

And of course, what is the issue with the invoice received? It is missing the words "Tax Invoice", which is the first of a number of items IRD say that every tax invoice is required show to be a Tax Invoice. See https://www.ird.govt.nz/gst/tax-invoices-for-gst/how-tax-invoices-for-gst-work

Thanks