they do need to keep using SMB1 (CNC machines). Its internal only. Actual Security risk is pretty much zero .

Small businesses across the country do use old systems. Thats just a fact of life . I have 2 clients still using DOS :-)





SMB1 is enabled in Win10 and was working in previous Win10 builds .



Its the latest 2004 build thats made it unusable for these mapped drives , to the extent it will hang PCs if clicking on those now broken

mapped drives.

2004 was auto installed by Win10 . 2004 is being rolled out & auto installed across the planet regardless. (I do agree not to rush in with these

build updates where possible)