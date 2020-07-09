Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsWindows not resolving DNS over VPN


16105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#272688 9-Jul-2020 13:23
Send private message quote this post

I occasionally connect to a VPN for work, using the Windows 10 VPN built in service. It's configured automatically by group policy, and used to work fine for me. Recently it's stopped resolving DNS servers through the VPN. I know the VPN is fine as I can ping IPs down the VPN and I can use nslookup to do DNS queries if I specify the server. I don't know what caused the problem - I got a new laptop set up a bit differently from my old one, and I started using Pi Hole DHCP and Pi Hole DNS.

 

When the VPN isn't connected everything works fine. DHCP on the Pi Hole hands out IPs and sets my DNS servers as the Pi Hole. All good.

 

When I connect the VPN I expect Windows to know that it should send DNS queries to the DNS servers configured on that network interface, but it doesn't. If I explicitly tell nslookup to use the DNS server behind the VPN it works fine.

 

Question: How can I get Windows to send DNS queries to all DNS servers configured on a network interface?

 

Network Interfaces

 

Here's the relevant parts of my ipconfig/all information (some info redacted)

 

Ethernet adapter Ethernet 6:

 

   Connection-specific DNS Suffix  . : lan
   DHCP Enabled. . . . . . . . . . . : Yes
   Autoconfiguration Enabled . . . . : Yes
                                       192.168.1.1
   DHCP Server . . . . . . . . . . . : PI HOLE IPv4
   DNS Servers . . . . . . . . . . . : PI HOLE IPv6
                                       PI HOLE IPv4

 


PPP adapter (work VPN)

 

   DHCP Enabled. . . . . . . . . . . : No
   Autoconfiguration Enabled . . . . : Yes
   IPv4 Address. . . . . . . . . . . : 172.(removed)
   Subnet Mask . . . . . . . . . . . : 255.255.255.255
   Default Gateway . . . . . . . . . :
   DNS Servers . . . . . . . . . . . : 172.(removed)
                                       172.(removed)

 

 

 

Here's two NSLookups

 

>> nslookup internal.domain.name 172.0.0.1
Server:  (internal DNS server name)
Address:  172.0.0.2 (success)

 

>> nslookup internal.domain.name
Server:  pihole2
Address:  fd00::6686:5777:95b:90db

 

*** No internal type for both IPv4 and IPv6 Addresses (A+AAAA) records available for internal.domain.name (failure)

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
1966 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2520078 9-Jul-2020 13:27
Send private message quote this post

Lots of VPN have been changed during COVID to limit the traffic that goes through them (split VPN).

 

Only the corp traffic goes through the VPN, when previously it would have sent everything (all browsing etc).




CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB:  Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440

 

 



16105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2520091 9-Jul-2020 14:05
Send private message quote this post

Pretty sure it's a split tunnel VPN. How would I find out the details of what is routed down the VPN, and why DNS isn't resolving using its DNS servers?

 

I know enough about networking to set up VPNs at home and in AWS, but not enough about Windows to do diagnostics. I've been using Windows for decades but it usually just works so I've never needed to do the diagnostics before.

Create new topic





Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Chorus completes the build and commissioning of two new core Ethernet switches
Posted 8-Jul-2020 09:48

National Institute for Health Innovation develops treatment app for gambling
Posted 6-Jul-2020 16:25

Nokia 2.3 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Jul-2020 12:30

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.