I occasionally connect to a VPN for work, using the Windows 10 VPN built in service. It's configured automatically by group policy, and used to work fine for me. Recently it's stopped resolving DNS servers through the VPN. I know the VPN is fine as I can ping IPs down the VPN and I can use nslookup to do DNS queries if I specify the server. I don't know what caused the problem - I got a new laptop set up a bit differently from my old one, and I started using Pi Hole DHCP and Pi Hole DNS.

When the VPN isn't connected everything works fine. DHCP on the Pi Hole hands out IPs and sets my DNS servers as the Pi Hole. All good.

When I connect the VPN I expect Windows to know that it should send DNS queries to the DNS servers configured on that network interface, but it doesn't. If I explicitly tell nslookup to use the DNS server behind the VPN it works fine.

Question: How can I get Windows to send DNS queries to all DNS servers configured on a network interface?





Network Interfaces

Here's the relevant parts of my ipconfig/all information (some info redacted)

Ethernet adapter Ethernet 6:

Connection-specific DNS Suffix . : lan

DHCP Enabled. . . . . . . . . . . : Yes

Autoconfiguration Enabled . . . . : Yes

192.168.1.1

DHCP Server . . . . . . . . . . . : PI HOLE IPv4

DNS Servers . . . . . . . . . . . : PI HOLE IPv6

PI HOLE IPv4



PPP adapter (work VPN)

DHCP Enabled. . . . . . . . . . . : No

Autoconfiguration Enabled . . . . : Yes

IPv4 Address. . . . . . . . . . . : 172.(removed)

Subnet Mask . . . . . . . . . . . : 255.255.255.255

Default Gateway . . . . . . . . . :

DNS Servers . . . . . . . . . . . : 172.(removed)

172.(removed)

Here's two NSLookups

>> nslookup internal.domain.name 172.0.0.1

Server: (internal DNS server name)

Address: 172.0.0.2 (success)

>> nslookup internal.domain.name

Server: pihole2

Address: fd00::6686:5777:95b:90db

*** No internal type for both IPv4 and IPv6 Addresses (A+AAAA) records available for internal.domain.name (failure)