Windows file security seem's quite buggy to me. My user has explicit authority to access a file.

Yet, the user cannot access the file via remote SMB share.

Eventually figured out that the owner on the folder needed to be changed, but it does not make sense. The user still had explicit security authorisation to the file. The folder owner was 'everyone'.

Kept getting the 'failed to enumerate' security error.

Microsoft does not explain this at all in their documentation or why the folder owner takes priority over an explicit full user permissions.