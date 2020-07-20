Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows


#272851 20-Jul-2020 12:39
Windows file security seem's quite buggy to me. My user has explicit authority to access a file. 

 

Yet, the user cannot access the file via remote SMB share. 

 

Eventually figured out that the owner on the folder needed to be changed, but it does not make sense. The user still had explicit security authorisation to the file. The folder owner was 'everyone'.

 

Kept getting the 'failed to enumerate' security error. 

 

Microsoft does not explain this at all in their documentation or why the folder owner takes priority over an explicit full user permissions. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2525998 20-Jul-2020 13:21
NFTS permissions vs Sharing permissions?

 

One can mess up the other. And believe if they are coming in from a device that is not on the same domain/authenticated or 'anonymous'. There may be a need to give explicit user credentials to access the shares/files or there is the potential it won't enumerate the incoming users matching SAM/SIDs correctly.

 

Way I understand it, the most restricted permission wins if both are set.

 

May also come down to the folder, if it's down the chain and an inherited is harsh.

