Printer is Kyocera. I've downloaded 2 drivers and also another 2 the support person sent me.

All result in The specified location does not contain information about your hardware no matter what I do! LOL now in the 4th day of attempts!

Having installed printers in Windows since v3.1 I'm a bit at a loss. Can't imagine a reputable company would make 4 bum printer drivers and the comp (running XP) has no problem with other printers.

All a bit weird. Support guy said to use the 64 bit driver on my 32 bit system. That didn't inspire much confidence, but neither 32 or 64 worked anyway. Now case being "escalated" but thought I'd ask here anyway, And yes, I am using the XP drivers.

The error message re the specified location means the OEMSETUP.INF file, yes? Looking at this file in Notepad I see the correct model number in there.