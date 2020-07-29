Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows
PDFs in Outlook open in Edge even though Adobe is set as the default handler


#273002 29-Jul-2020 21:45
My wife has a brand new HP Probook running Windows 10 Pro. Outlook (part of Microsoft 365) is being used as the email client.

 

Every time a PDF document is opened from within Outlook the document opens in Microsoft Edge, even if you right click and choose "Open in Adobe Acrobat".

 

Everyday she needs to open and edit PDF documents which have been emailed to her. Previously on her old Windows 7 laptop she was been able to open from Outlook 365 directly to Adobe Acrobat. The only way she can do this at the moment is to download and save the document first which is adding several steps to the process.

 

How do you stop this happening and get Adobe to open the document by default when the it is opened from Outlook?




  #2531144 29-Jul-2020 22:47
Save the document to a folder. Right-click and click Open With. Select Adobe and check the box to always use this program.

This is the usual way...




 

 

  #2531145 29-Jul-2020 22:56
freitasm: Save the document to a folder. Right-click and click Open With. Select Adobe and check the box to always use this program.

This is the usual way...

 

Yes, that is one way but it's not the way she has used in the past. Opening directly to Adobe from Outlook is her preferred method. It's much quicker.

 

Adobe is already set as the default handler for PDFs but Edge hijacks the process from within Outlook, which is very frustrating.




  #2531146 29-Jul-2020 22:58
The way I described is just to update the default handler. After that she could continue opening the file from Outlook.

Also, open Edge settings and search PDF as there is a content option for this as well.




 

 

