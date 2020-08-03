Hi all



Not sure if this is the best place to post, but since im after windows software it may be the best



At work we have 2 USB drives which we have our archived data and important backups on

Regularly I have to connect the drive in my office to my PC, and get someone in our second office to connect the drive to a old laptop they have,

Get them to send me the TeamViewer ID so I can remote in,

Open up a FTP connection back to my PC (As I cant seem to get shared folders to work properly)

and then do a sync compare on the two drives to copy over any new changes to my drive to our backup drive



While this may not be the worst way to do it, its far from the best, and im looking for a easier solution to use to try speed this process up



Ideally what im after is some software I can install on both my PC and the remote laptop where I can just connect the two drives, and hit go and let it sync and compare both drives



All the software solutions I have found either set themselves up as a "Cloud Sync" style where it constantly compares and uploads the latest version, (wont work for us as the drives are offline most of the time)

or they require a shared folder on the remote end to map to (as above, i just cant get it to work properly)



Does anyone have any ideas of a good solutions I can use for this?



