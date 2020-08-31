I have a MSDisplay Adaptor which I had running on my Dell Inspiron 14Z with Windows 7. Last weekend I upgraded to Windows 10. Since then I haven't been able to get the display adaptor to work properly.

I can add it as a device.

I can connect to it.

The screen connected to the display adaptor says connecting then it goes blank. The notification ribbon on the laptop tells me it's connected and there is the black ribbon at the top of the screen also saying connected. I hear a message tone which I assume means the laptop is telling me something has happened i.e connected to the display adaptor.

About 30 seconds later the screen connected to the display adaptor returns to the display adaptor page saying "Ready to connect" and there is another message tone from the laptop, I assume to say the display has been disconnected. The ribbon display at the top of the laptop screen says disconnected with an option to reconnect.

I've tried the display adaptor with another laptop and it works correctly.

I have updated the display adaptor firmware.

I have gone onto the Intel site and checked for updates for the laptop drivers, there was one for the Graphics card which I installed. This made no difference.

When I do a "dxdiag" it says Miracast is "Available with HCDP"

Nothing I can find by searching on line has been of any help.

Any ideas?

Thanks